Goa Records 112 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Goa reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 112 persons testing positive for the infection, the state health department said.

On Monday the coastal state had recorded 67 cases. The caseload on Tuesday rose to 1,80,229.

With one patient dying of infection, the death toll reached 3,520.

The count of recoveries went up to 1,76,174 with 41 patients being discharged from hospitals.

There are now 535 active cases in the state.

As many as 2,776 samples were tested during the day, raising the tally of coronavirus tests to 16,16,236.

