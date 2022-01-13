Goa Records 3,728 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths; Positivity Rate At 39 Pc

Goa reported 3,728 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Thursday, the state health department said, while the positivity rate rose to more than 39 per cent.

With fresh additions, Goa's overall COVID-19 count rose to 2,00,824, while the death toll increased to 3,543, said a health department bulletin.

The positivity rate shot up to 39.41 per cent from 31.84 per cent on Wednesday.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Wednesday, the coastal state, where assembly polls will be held on February 14, had logged 3,119 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,80,394 after 971 patients were discharged during the day, the bulletin said.

Goa now has 16,887 active cases, an official said.

"With 9,459 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 17,07,017,” he added.

