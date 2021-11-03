Goa Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases; No Fresh Fatalities

As many as 38 people tested positive for COVID-19, while 33 recovered from the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the state's coronavirus caseload has risen to 1,78,204, of which 1,74,518 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The toll stood at 3,366, as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said, adding that the coastal state is now left with 320 active cases.

At least 2,445 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 14,75,434, the official said.

