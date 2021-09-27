Goa Records 50 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death, 106 Recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 50 and reached 1,76,145 on Monday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,303, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,71,980 after 106 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 862 active cases.

"With 3,657 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 13,37,966,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,76,145, new cases 50, death toll 3,303, discharged 1,71,980, active cases 862, samples tested till date 13,37,966.