Goa records 80 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Panaji, Oct 19 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 80 to reach 1,77,659 on Tuesday, a health department official said.

The death toll touched 3,354 as four patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,73,685 with 56 persons getting discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is now 620.

With 4,189 samples tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,30,772.

