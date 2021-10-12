Goa Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases; Two More Fatalities

At least 80 people tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this the tally of infections in the coastal state rose to 1,77,228 and the toll reached 3,332, the official said.

As many as 81 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,73,252, leaving the state with 644 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 3,542 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,03,944, the official added.

