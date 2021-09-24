Goa Records 84 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 93 Recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload increased by 84 and reached 1,75,956 on Friday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 3,299, a health department official said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,71,692 after 93 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, he said.

Goa now has 965 active coronavirus cases.

"With 4,102 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 13,24,081,” he added.

