Goa Reports 113 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 85 Recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload rose by 113 and reached 1,76,431 on Thursday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,314 with the addition of two fatalities, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,72,261 after 85 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 856 active cases.

"With 5,135 new coronavirus tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 13,53,489,” he added.

