Goa Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death, 55 Recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 13 and reached 1,78,121 on Monday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,364, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,74,447 after 55 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 310 active cases.

"With 2,073 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,70,472,” he added.

