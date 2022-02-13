Goa reports 157 COVID-19 infections, one death

Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) Goa reported 157 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

As per a health department bulletin, the caseload rose to 2,44,041 while death toll reached 3,769.

The case positivity rate in the coastal state is 05.39 per cent.

The number of recovered patients rose to 2,37,784 with 472 persons getting discharged from hospitals or recovering at home on Saturday.

With 2,909 new coronavirus tests, the total of samples tested went up to 18,51,813.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,44,041, New cases 157, Death toll 3,769, Discharged 2,37,784, Active cases 2,488, Samples tested to date 18,51,813. PTI RPS KRK KRK KRK

