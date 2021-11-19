Goa Reports 20 Coronavirus Infections

Goa reported 20 new coronavirus infections on Friday which took the state's caseload to 1,78,614, a health department official said.

No new fatality due to the pandemic was reported so the death toll remained unchanged at 3,377, he said.

The number of recovered persons rose to 1,74,989 with 24 patients getting discharged. The number of active cases in the coastal state is now 248.

With 3,389 samples tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 15,19,933.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,614, New cases 20, Death toll (unchanged) 3,377, Discharged 1,74,989, Active cases 248, Tests conducted to date 15,19,933.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)