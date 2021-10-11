Goa Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 97 Recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 35 and reached 1,77,148 on Monday, while one patient succumbed to the infection in the state and 97 more recovered, a health department official said.

The toll rose to 3,330 with the death of one more patient during the day, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state increased to 1,73,171 after 97 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The state now has 647 active cases.

"With 3,844 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,00,402,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,77,148, new cases 35, death toll 3,330, discharged 1,73,171, active cases 647, samples tested till date 14,00,402.

