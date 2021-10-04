Goa Reports 43 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths, 85 Recoveries

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,76,681 on Monday after 43 cases were detected, while the death toll increased by three to touch 3,320, an official said.

The discharge of 85 people took the recovery count to 1,72,632, leaving the state with an active tally of 729, he said.

With 3,649 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,69,371, he added.

