Goa Reports 43 COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 43 and reached 1,79,844 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 3,518 as three more patients succumbed to the viral infection.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,75,934 with 36 persons getting discharged on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the state is now 392.

With 2,441 coronavirus tests being conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested in the state went up to 16,03,732.

