Goa reports 47 new coronavirus cases, no fresh death; active tally at 597

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Goa reported 47 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its tally to 1,77,706, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,354, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,73,755 after 70 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours , the official said.

Goa now has 597 active cases.

"With 4,997 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted so far in the state has gone up to 14,35,769,” he added.

