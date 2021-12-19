Goa Reports 48 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 406

Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 48 to touch 1,79,742 on Sunday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,485, an official said.

So far, 1,75,851 people have recovered from the infection, including 31 on Sunday, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 406, he said.

With 2,243 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of cases in Goa went up to 15,97,254, he added.

