Goa Reports 54 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths

Goa recorded 54 new coronavirus infections on Friday which took the state's caseload to 1,77,410, a health department official said.

With four fatalities, death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,339.

The tally of recovered patients increased to 1,73,423 with 81 persons discharged from hospitals on Friday. The number of active cases in the state is now 648.

With 3,516 new samples tested for coronavirus, the total of tests conducted in the state went up to 14,15,124.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,410, New cases 54, Death toll 3,339, Discharged 1,73,423, Active cases 648, Samples tested to date 14,15,124.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)