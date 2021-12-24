Goa Reports 67 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 453

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,79,965 on Friday after 67 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,518, an official said.

So far, 1,75,994 people have been discharged post recovery, including 43 on Friday, leaving the state with an active caseload of 453, he said.

With 1,902 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,07,977, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,965, new cases 67, death toll 3518, discharged 175994, active cases 453, samples tested till date 16,07,977.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)