Goa Reports 74 New COVID-19 Cases, 105 Recoveries; No Fresh Death

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 74 and reached 1,74,560 on Tuesday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,210, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,70,496 after 105 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 854 active cases, he said.

"With 4,774 new coronavirus tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 12,45,528,” the official added.

