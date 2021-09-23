Goa Reports 80 New COVID-19 Cases, 54 Recoveries; No Fresh Death

Goa's coronavirus caseload rose by 80 and reached 1,75,872 on Thursday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,297, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,71,599 after 54 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 976 active cases.

"With 6,014 new coronavirus tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 13,19,979,” he added.

