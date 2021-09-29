Goa Reports 83 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths

Goa reported 83 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday which took its caseload to 1,76,318, a health department official said.

With four patients succumbing during the day, death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,312.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,72,176 with 82 persons being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

There are now 830 active cases in Goa.

With 5,249 samples tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 13,48,354.

