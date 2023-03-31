Goa Resort Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting, Molesting Dutch Woman In Pernem

The Goa police have arrested a staff member of a resort in North Goa's Pernem for allegedly stabbing and molesting a female Dutch tourist. The accused also allegedly stabbed another person who came to rescue the Dutch national. According to officials, the accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma.

The incident took place when the accused allegedly trespassed into the rented tent of the Dutch woman. "A resort staffer trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant, when she started to scream for help, one local person came to rescue her from the accused and seeing his presence, the accused ran away," Superintendent of Police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said as quotes by ANI.

The police official further said the accused staffer then returned with a knife and allegedly assaulted the local person and the complainant. "After that the accused returned with a knife, assaulted the local person, further assaulted the complainant, and fled away from the spot," Nidhin Valsan said.

Both the injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police have registered an FIR in the matter and recovered the knife allegedly used by the accused for stabbing. "The knife used for the commission of the crime has been recovered. FIR has been registered under section 452,354,307,506(II) of the India Penal Code (IPC)," the SP said. Notably, during the investigation, Pernem police identified the accused and he was arrested.

Notably, this incident comes days after members of a New Delhi-based family holidaying in Goa were attacked at the famous Anjuna beach. According to the police, the family was attacked by a group of assailants armed with a knife and other weapons. Reacting to the incident, CM Pramod Sawant asserted that such incidents would not be tolerated in the state, which attracts a large number of tourists from both within India and also abroad.

(With inputs from agencies)