Goa: Sale Of Liquor At Bars, Pubs, Shops To Stop At 11 Pm In North Goa Ahead Of Elections

Ahead of Goa elections 2022, selling of liquor across liquor bars, pubs, shops, clubs, shacks or any establishment shall be closed by 11.00 PM in North Goa till the election Model Code of Conduct is in force, the District Magistrate ordered. The order, however, added that this will not apply to those establishments and provision stores which are required by law to be closed around the same time.

The official DM order further stated, "If any liquor shop/bar, pub or any establishment is found serving liquor beyond the aforesaid timings, during the said period, it shall result in cancellation of licences and the owner or offender shall be liable for penal action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1908, Section 30 of the Excise Duty Act, 1964 and other relevant provisions of laws in force."

"The Flying Squads, officials of the Excise Department, Sector Magistrate, Police or any other authorised officers/officials should act immediately in case any violation comes to their notice or reported to them and should forthwith report such cases to the Commissioner of Excise or the Returning Officer concerned," the order added.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Start Campaigning In Goa This Week

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit the coastal state to hold campaigns this week. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will once again interact with people and party members following his visit to the state on January 30. Goa BJP will soon release its election manifesto which has incorporated suggestions from the common people. As per sources, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and BJP President JP Nadda are some of the star campaigners who are expected to visit the constituencies in North and South Goa.

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI, Representative