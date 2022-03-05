Goa Sees 10 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 42 Recoveries

Goa on Saturday reported 10 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 2,45,109 and the toll to 3,827, an official said.

The number of people discharged post recovery stood at 2,41,134, including 42 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 148, he said.

With 1,419 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,89,571, he added.

