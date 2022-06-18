Goa Sees 139 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 733

Goa on Saturday reported 139 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,47,073, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,833, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 77 during the day to reach 2,42,507, leaving the coastal state with 733 active cases, he added. With 1,182 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests went up to 19,67,801, the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,47,073, New cases 139, Death toll 3,833, Discharged 2,42,507, Active cases 733, Samples tested to date 19,67,801.

