Goa sees 1,582 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 40 per cent

Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 1,582 fresh coronavirus positive cases with the positivity rate reaching 40.18 per cent. With eight persons succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,610, as per the state health bulletin.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Goa now stands at 2,29,438 and the death toll 3,610. With 3,232 more people being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Goa went up to 2,06,103, the bulletin said.

With 3,937 new tests, the count of samples examined so far in Goa has gone up to 17,78,174, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,29,438, new cases 1,582, death toll 3,610, discharged 2,06,103, active cases 19,725, samples tested till date 17,78,174. PTI RPS NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)