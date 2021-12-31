Goa sees 212 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally crosses 1000-mark

Panaji, Dec 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa rose for the third consecutive day on Friday by 212 cases to reach 1,80,872, while the death of one patient took the toll to 3,522, an official said.

So far, 1,76,304 people have been discharged post recovery, including 21 on Friday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,046, he said.

With 3,058 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,26,141, he added.

