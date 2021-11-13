Goa sees 22 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 36 recoveries

Panaji, Nov 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,78,467 after 22 cases were detected on Saturday, while two deaths took the toll to 3,374, an official said.

The discharge of 36 people increased the recovery count to 1,74,830, leaving the state with an active caseload of 263, he said.

With 2,705 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,04,201, he added.

