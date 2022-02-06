Goa sees 282 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate now 14.02 pc

Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 positivity rate in Goa was 14.02 per cent on Sunday as 282 cases were detected from 2,010 tests, an official said.

The tally was 2,42,438, while seven deaths took the toll to 3,740, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,664, he said.

So far, 2,34,034 people have been discharged post recovery, including 826 on Sunday, he added.

The number of tests conducted in Goa was 18,33,672, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,42,438, new cases 826, death toll 3740, discharged 234034, active cases 4664, samples tested till date 1833672. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

