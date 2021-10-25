Goa Sees 29 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 515

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,77,915 after 29 cases were detected on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged during the day at 3,358, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 59 on Monday to touch 1,74,042, leaving the state with 515 active cases, he said.

With 3,002 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,52,375, he added.

