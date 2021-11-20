Goa Sees 31 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 33 Recover

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,645 on Saturday with the addition of 31 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,377, an official said.

The discharge of 33 people took the recovery count to 1,75,022, leaving the state with an active caseload of 246, he said.

With 2,050 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,21,983, he added.

