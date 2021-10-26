Goa Sees 31 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths, 59 Recoveries

Goa on Tuesday reported 31 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the tally of infections to 1,77,946 and the toll to 3,362, a health department official said.

With 59 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,74,101, leaving the state with 483 active cases, he said.

With 2,934 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Goa went up to 14,55,309, he added.

