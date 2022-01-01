Goa Sees 310 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,338

Goa's COVID-19 tally touched 1,81,182 on Saturday after 310 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,522, an official said.

So far, 1,76,322 people have been discharged from hospitals, including 18 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,338, he said.

With 4,959 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,31,100, he added.

