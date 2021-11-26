Goa Sees 34 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 22 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,799 on Friday after 34 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 3,381, an official said.

The discharge of 22 people increased the recovery count to 1,75,152, leaving the state with 266 active cases, he informed.

With 2,338 new samples being examined, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,36,121, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,799, new cases 34, death toll 3381, discharged 175152, active cases 266, samples tested till date 15,36,121.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)