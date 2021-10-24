Goa sees 34 COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries; active tally now 545

Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,77,886 after 34 cases were detected on Sunday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,358, an official said.

The discharge of 63 people took the recovery count to 1,73,983, leaving the state with 545 active cases, he said.

With 2,566 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,49,373, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,886, new cases 34, death toll 3358, discharged 173983, active cases 545, samples tested till date 14,49,373. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)