Goa Sees 44 COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally Now 773

The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,76,638 on Sunday with the addition of 44 cases, while the day also saw 85 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 1,72,548, an official said.

The toll in the state remained unchanged at 3,317, leaving it with an active tally of 773, he said.

With 3,058 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa has gone up to 13,65,722, he added.

