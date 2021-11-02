Goa Sees 45 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; 38 Recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 45 on Tuesday to reach 1,78,166, while the death of two patients took the toll to 3,366, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 1,74,485 after 38 people were discharged during the day, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 315, he said.

With 2,517 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,72,989, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,166, new cases 45, death toll 3366, discharged 174485, active cases 315, samples tested till date 14,72,989.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)