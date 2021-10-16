Goa sees 52 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 87 recoveries

Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 52 and reached 1,77,462 on Saturday, while three deaths during the day took the toll to 3,342, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 87 to reach 1,73,510, leaving the state with 610 active cases, he said.

With 4,188 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,19,312, he added.

