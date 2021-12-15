Goa Sees 52 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fatality

Goa's coronavirus caseload rose by 52 to 1,79,565 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,482 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported during the day.

The number of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,75,692 after 51 people were discharged on Wednesday, leaving the coastal state with 391 active cases, the official said.

With 3,615 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa went up to 15,86,130, he added.

