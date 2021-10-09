Goa Sees 60 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; 74 Recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 60 and reached 1,77,040 on Saturday, while the day also saw one patient succumbing to the infection and 74 getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the coastal state stands at 3,326 and the recovery count is 1,72,981, leaving it with an active tally of 733, he said.

With 4,658 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,91,366, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,040, new cases 60, death toll 3326, discharged 172981, active cases 733, samples tested till date 13,91,366.

