Goa Sees 60 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Now 461

The COVID-19 tally in Goa stood at 1,80,025 on Saturday after 60 cases were detected, while the death toll increased by one to reach 3,519, an official said.

So far, 1,76,045 people have been discharged post recovery, including 51 during the day, leaving the state with 461 active cases, he said.

With 2,732 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,10,709, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,80,025, new cases 60, death toll 35189 discharged 176045, active cases 461, samples tested till date 17,60,045.

