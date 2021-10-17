Goa sees 60 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 62 recoveries

Panaji, Oct 17 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 60 on Sunday and reached 1,77,522, while the death of four patients took the toll to 3,346, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 1,73,572 after 62 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 604, he added.

With 3,769 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,23,081, he added.

