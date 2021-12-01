Goa Sees 62 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 327

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 62 to reach 1,78,990 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,384 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,75,279 after 19 patients were given discharge on Wednesday.

The active COVID-19 case count of the coastal state is now 327, the official said.

"With 3,100 tests conducted during the day, the cumulative test count of the state has now reached 15,48,048," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,990, new cases 62, death toll 3,384, recoveries 1,75,279, active cases 327, samples tested till date 15,48,048.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)