Goa Sees 65 COVID-19 Cases, 84 Recoveries; Over 5.3k Samples Tested

Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 65 and reached 1,76,021 on Saturday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,299, an official said. The state's recovery count increased by 84 during the day to touch 1,71,776, leaving it with an active tally of 946, he said.

With 5,376 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,29,457, he added.

