Goa sees 95 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 512 recoveries

Panaji, Feb 18 (PTI) Goa on Friday reported 95 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 2,44,603 and the toll to 3,788, an official said.

So far, 2,40,008 people have been discharged post recovery, including 512 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 807, he said.

With 2,328 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,63,442, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,44,603, new cases 95, death toll 3788, discharged 240008, active cases 807, samples tested till date 1863442. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

