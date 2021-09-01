Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the launch of the 'Save Water, Get Free Water' programme under which the state's residents will get up to 16,000 litres of water free of cost. The programme came into effect on Wednesday, 1 September. Sawant had announced the state's decision to provide free water to households on 15 August.

'Goa first Indian state to provide free water': CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant informed that water bills will be cut by the government beginning 1 September and a total of 16,000 litres of water will be provided free of cost to households. The Goa chief minister believes that the programme would ensure that 60% of households do not have to pay any water bills.

At a press conference in Panaji, Goa CM Sawant said, "Goa will be the first state in the country to give water free to the people. We are not giving this water to waste; we want to save water to get free water."

Vijayan said that the scheme will be available for those who live in flats or complexes. He added that small companies and restaurants will be moved from industrial to commercial areas for water billing, allowing them to take advantage of this programme. Small companies and restaurants will no longer be liable for industrial costs, the chief minister said, adding that the government is moving them to the business bill slab, which will allow them to save a significant amount of money. To make it easier to pay pending invoices, OTS (one-time settlement) has also been extended by two months. This move by CM Sawant, from the BJP comes just a few months before the Assembly Elections 2022.

Parties eyeing seats in the Goa Assembly Elections 2022

BJP is not the only party bringing up policies and reforms right ahead of the elections. Through door-to-door visits, the AAP is informing citizens about their pre-election electricity guarantee. Residents are being visited by party volunteers who are pushing them to register their numbers and handing out individualized "Kejriwal's First Guarantee" certificates that include Kejriwal's picture and signature. The document says, “Dear….I guarantee you that when AAP forms the government in Goa, your family will get 300 units electricity, free every month”. AAP promised families electricity 24 hours a day and waiving all pending electricity bills. AAP has also promised free electricity for farmers. On similar lines, Congress has also been preparing for the Goa Assembly Elections.

P Chidambaram says political climate favourable for Congress in Goa Assembly Elections 2022

P Chidambaram, former Union minister, said on Thursday that the Congress was getting "battle-ready" for the Goa Assembly elections. The Goa Assembly elections are set for early next year, and the party will support candidates who are "loyal and faithful to the ideology, hardworking, and ready to serve the people of Goa". The newly-appointed AICC election observer for Goa, also declared that the political climate in the state was "very favourable" for the party during a news conference. He stated that the task at hand is to prepare the party for the next elections next year. He went on to say that his initial assessment is that the political climate is extremely favourable for the Congress party and that there is an anticipation that the government will change and a new administration led by the Congress party will be created after the elections. He stated that the party will prepare for elections and that the people of Goa would be presented with a slate of candidates who would be dedicated to the ideology, hardworking, and ready to serve the people's interests. The elections are expected to be held around February 2022.

