Goa: Teacher Assaulted By PWD Engineer Inside School In Valpoi; Probe Underway

In a recent development, a school teacher was brutally assaulted on the school premises in Valpoi city of North Goa, allegedly by a PWD engineer. According to sources, the incident took place on August 18.

The assault on the school teacher has been caught on camera. In the video, the accused can be seen eagerly waiting for the teacher to step out of the classroom, after which he starts thrashing him.

An FIR has been registered against PWD engineer Altaf Sheikh for allegedly assaulting the school teacher. The reason for the altercation is not known yet. Police officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.