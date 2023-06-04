Goa To Create Sea Hubs For Professionals To Work And Also Rejuvenate On Beaches: Rohan Khaunte

Goa will create 12 co-working spaces called 'Sea Hubs' alongside the beaches to provide a conducive work environment to professionals and also offer them an opportunity to rejuvenate amidst the natural beauty of the coastal landscape, state minister Rohan Khaunte has said.

The aim is to provide a healthy work-life balance through this facility and other innovative concepts, the information and technology minister said at the ongoing StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting in Goa on Saturday. The state government also plans a complete operationalisation of the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem (in North Goa) and attract investments, he said.

“To promote a healthy work-life balance, we are introducing Sea Hubs – co-working spaces located at 12 scenic beach locations. These hubs will not only provide a conducive work environment, but also offer the opportunity to rejuvenate amidst the natural beauty of our coastal landscape,” Khaunte said, addressing a gathering in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal.

On the infrastructure for start-ups and IT companies in Goa, Khaunte said the state government has drawn ambitious plans. “Our first endeavour involves complete operationalisation of the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem. By offering attractive investor policies and incentives, we aim to attract investments that will fuel growth and innovation in this sector,” he said.

The Goa government also plans to create a 'Design Village' which will be dedicated to fostering creative technologies, the minister said. “This village will serve as a hub for artists and innovators, providing them with the ideal environment to nurture their talents and push the boundaries of creativity,” he said.

Also, a 'Creative Hub' in Dona Paula, near state capital Panaji, is being designed to accommodate businesses in cutting-edge fields such as fin-tech, fashion-tech, VFX, AR/VR, and more, Khaunte said. “This hub will serve as a melting pot of ideas and collaboration, propelling our state towards the forefront of innovation,” he said.

The minister further said an Information Technology Park will be developed at Porvorim, near Panaji, which will specifically encourage the growth of small and medium-sized units. "Recognising the importance of efficient data management, we are investing in the development of an advanced state data centre. By centralising data storage and processing, we will enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and pave the way for a more streamlined governance," he added.