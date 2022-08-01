Goa To Host 'agnostic Web 3.0' Conference From Aug 12-14

The Atal Incubation Centre at Goa Institute of Management (AIC-GIM Foundation) and GirlScript, a non-profit organisation, have collaborated to organise the 'agnostic web 3.0 conference' in Goa from August 12-14 this year.

Technologies of the future, including blockchain, global policies on NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and cryptocurrency, foray into metaverse, growth-hacking and more will be discussed and deliberated upon during the three-day conference, a senior official said.

Rajesh Joshi, CEO of AIC-GIM Foundation, said that tech enthusiasts, founders and innovators from across the globe, including the US, Italy, Spain and Indonesia, will converge in Goa.

He said that Web3Conf India has received confirmation from over 100-plus hackathon teams, 70-plus speakers and 600-plus attendees. "The power-packed sessions will include knowledge sessions, networking meet-ups and a career fair for job aspirants in the web 3.0 ecosystem," he said.

Global innovators in web 3.0 such as US-based Vitto Rivabella, Teguh K Harmanda from Indonesia, and Italy-based Francesco Ciulla will be speaking at the event, Joshi said.

He said that Indian talent is one of the driving forces behind the success of many global tech giants.

"The country had lost out on retaining talent during the Web 1 and Web 2.0 era. UAE launched a national coders programme recently, which provides visas to coders in a bit to bolster talent," he added.

Anubha Mane, founder of GirlScript Foundation, said that many are under the impression that Web3.0 is only about NFTs and crypto, but it goes much beyond." "There is a vast opportunity and potential in web 3.0 which is still being explored. This conference is an attempt to offer a glimpse into the future to India's tech and coding talent to explore the world of web 3.0 and deepen their knowledge on the subject," Mane said.

