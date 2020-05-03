'Goa To Implement COVID Lockdown Relaxations As Per MHA Guidelines', Says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that the state will follow all the guidelines issued by the Centre for lockdown 3.0 till 17 May. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

Sawant had earlier hailed the central government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks. Speaking to ANI, the chief minister stated that all shops selling non-essential goods can open between 7 am and 7 pm.

Goa will follow all the guidelines issued by Centre for lockdown 3.0 till 17th May. All the shops selling non-essential goods can open between 7am and 7pm: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. #COVID19

Meanwhile, Centre has formally declared the entire state of Goa as a ‘green zone’ adding that the war against COVID-19 is ‘far from over.’ Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister thanked the frontline warriors for their contribution in making Goa free from Coronavirus. Pramod Sawant added that the fight must continue by adopting a modified lifestyle and prioritizing "safe health norms".

Centre issues national directives

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has permitted marriage related gathering with not more than 50 guests. Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall ensure social distancing and a maximum of 20 people shall be allowed. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine or as prescribed by the state/UT local authority.

While the Centre has permitted private offices to operate, it has capped the staff strength at 33%. Other officials shall be encouraged to work from home. The Centre has also issued certain national directives which include wearing of face cover and ensuring social distancing within work premises. The Centre has directed workplaces to make provisions for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer at all entry and exit points of the premises. Use of Aarogya Setu app has also been made compulsory for all, private and public service employees.

